1858 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFRD opened at $61.45 on Friday. Weatherford International PLC has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.Weatherford International’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

