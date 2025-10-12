Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 110 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $503.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.56 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.