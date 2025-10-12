Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.7%

BATS:DFIS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

