1,952 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

