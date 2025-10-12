Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 354.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

