Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $56,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 472.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.68.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CNP opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.