Aberdeen Group plc Sells 69,309 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 847,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,309 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $58,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.