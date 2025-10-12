Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.49. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

