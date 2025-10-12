Tranquility Partners LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

