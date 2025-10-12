Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 35,699 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $121,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

