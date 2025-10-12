Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

