1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2025

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.