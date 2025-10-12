1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

1858 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.