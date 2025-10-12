Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

