JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TLT opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

