Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $212.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

