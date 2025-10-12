Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $92.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.4545.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,007,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,384,000 after purchasing an additional 217,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,190,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,470,000 after purchasing an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.