Asset Planning Inc Sells 3,498 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Asset Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Edison International Stock Down 1.7%

Edison International stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.