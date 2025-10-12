Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.