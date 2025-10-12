Asset Planning Inc Takes $79,000 Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $60.39 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.