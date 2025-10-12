Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $83.66.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

