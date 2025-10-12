Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

