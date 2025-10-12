Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

