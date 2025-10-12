iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 14.5%

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

