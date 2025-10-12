waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 186 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.7%

American Tower stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.