waypoint wealth counsel Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $227.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

