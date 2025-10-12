Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Director Rita Adiani Buys 12,200 Shares

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) Director Rita Adiani purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 465,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$651,840. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$315.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. Titan Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

