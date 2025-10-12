Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Director Rita Adiani Buys 12,200 Shares

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) Director Rita Adiani purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 465,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$651,840. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position.
Titan Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$315.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. Titan Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95.
About Titan Mining
