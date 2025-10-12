Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,954 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $89,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $509.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.25 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

