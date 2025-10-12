Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,009,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,616,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 881,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,420,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

