Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

