M. Kraus & Co Has $7.74 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $401,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $190.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

