Callan Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 461.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $567.27 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.