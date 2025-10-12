Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.72.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

