Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

