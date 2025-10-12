Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 722,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $564.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.