75,000 Shares in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU Purchased by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oxley Bridge Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

