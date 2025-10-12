75,000 Shares in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU Purchased by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oxley Bridge Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.
We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
