Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $159.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

