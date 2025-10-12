Summa Corp. Invests $298,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Summa Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 6.3%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $292.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.48.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

