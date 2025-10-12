Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3%

ENSG opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

