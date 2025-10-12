Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 263 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $216.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

