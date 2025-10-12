Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $90.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 10,953.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

