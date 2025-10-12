Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadre by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cadre by 24,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadre

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.