Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

