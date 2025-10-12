Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL is Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises 5.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $108.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $111.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

