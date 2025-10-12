Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Stock Holdings Lowered by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.