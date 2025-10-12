Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc $RELX

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,287,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Relx by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 225,947 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.