Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6%

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

