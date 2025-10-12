Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

