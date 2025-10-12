iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.83 and a 200 day moving average of $610.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

