Columbus Macro LLC Sells 5,133 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.47. The company has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
