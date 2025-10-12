waypoint wealth counsel Makes New $325,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $537,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,984 shares of company stock worth $34,180,811 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.1%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.